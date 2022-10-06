Subway to Offer Guests $1 Off Soups Each Weekend in October

Beginning this weekend, Subway guests will receive one dollar off soups every weekend in October (starting 10/7) at participating locations – what we’re calling Subway’s Souped Up Weekends.

And with cooler weather settling in across much of the country, it appears we’re just in time.

The brand recently stepped up its soup game—refreshing flavors like Broccoli Cheddar, Chicken Noodle and Loaded Baked Potato. Subway celebrated the start of soup season during an immersive soup weather experience in New York City yesterday. Guests stepped inside a cozy Subway igloo to indulge in a flight of all three soups, and chill out inside an interactive snow globe with indoor fireplaces.