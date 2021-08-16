Subway Offers Discounted Footlongs for Limited Time

Coming off last month’s Eat Fresh Refresh announcement, Subway is offering 15% off any footlong purchased via the Subway App or on Subway.com from August 16 – September 29. The offer is not available for delivery.
The digital ordering experience is now simpler and more intuitive than ever at Subway. The updated Subway App features a new dashboard and improved ordering flow.
Guests must use promo code “15OFF” when purchasing their favorite footlong sandwich through the Subway App or Subway.com. While the limit is 1 coupon per order; the promo code can be used multiple times until the deal expires on September 29.
