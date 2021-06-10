Subway Partners with Skateboard Legend Tony Hawk to Launch 'Drop in to Win' Giveaway

Subway restaurants announced today that it has partnered with professional skateboarder Tony Hawk to launch its “Drop In To Win” contest. Hawk, who also appears in the brand’s newest ad campaign, kicked off the contest by sharing an epic trick on his social media channels, while shouting out his #MySubwaySub order. Now, he’s calling on his fans far and wide to drop in, showcase their go-to Footlongs plus their top tricks – and win big.

Beginning today through Tuesday, June 22, fans are encouraged to enter on social for a chance to win custom, one-of-a-kind swag and Subway gift cards. Additionally, one lucky winner will get a custom skateboard featuring their #MySubwaySub sandwich build, along with a one-on-one chat with Hawk himself.

In order to “Drop In To Win”, fans must showcase their best skate “trick”, while also sharing their go-to signature Subway sandwich build using #MySubwaySub. Entries will require only three things: (1) any trick of any skill level, (2) while proudly shouting out their favorite sub build, and (3) sharing with #MySubwaySub.

Not a skater? No problem. Those with no skateboard can simply share their best skateboard-less trick while shouting out their #MySubwaySub order.

“It doesn’t matter if you even skate, I just want to see you drop in on social and share your go-to #MySubwaySub,” says Hawk. “I’m excited to see what everyone comes up with and to share this one-of-a-kind custom gear with the winners.”

Forty (40) proud winners will get a deck signed by Tony or a Subway gift card. One (1) grand prize winner* will get a custom Birdhouse x Subway skateboard with a 30-minute virtual session with Tony to talk skateboards and subs. To add another layer of exclusivity, the Birdhouse x Subway skateboard will be designed by Celebs On Sandwiches, whose truly one-of-a-kind artwork – as the name implies – is a perfect fit for this unique collaboration. Be on the lookout for CelebsOnSandwiches first-ever artwork featuring Tony in the coming days.

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Subway and Tony Hawk – two icons – on this project,” says Jeff McCarthy, the artist behind Celebs On Sandwiches. “Creating something unique with a bit of humor is a big part of what I do, and it’s been a great experience being able to incorporate Tony Hawk and Subway into my work. For someone who grew up skateboarding and has always loved Subway’s sandwiches, this was a perfect partnership.