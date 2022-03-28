Subway Promotes New Sandwiches by Testing with Italian Grandmothers

In order to test out the brand new, authentic-style Italian flare recently added to Subway menus nationwide with new Italian sandwiches, Subway is putting their ingredients to the ultimate test: The Nonna Test.

More about the Campaign

When it comes to Italian food, the ultimate experts are "Nonnas." Subway is so confident in the ingredients in the new Italian sandwiches, they want to put them to The Nonna Test. The videos went live documenting a real Italian grandmother's reaction to new ingredients and sandwiches. It all ties back to the recent Jimmy Garoppolo Subway commercial where even Jimmy G’s own Italian grandmother determined the sandwiches Nonna approved.

New Italian Sandwiches

Subway’s new Italian sandwiches pack a punch with savory Italian meats, creamy cheeses, and wholesome veggie toppings. The new subs on the menu that are up to the Nonna Test include:

● Mozza Meat: This mouthwatering sandwich is piled high with new, savory capicola, black forest ham, BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, and banana peppers on Artisan Italian Bread, all drizzled with MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette.

● Supreme Meats: This meaty delight features Artisan Italian Bread topped with pepperoni, Genoa salami, capicola, black forest ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, banana pepper, finished with MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette.