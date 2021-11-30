Subway Signs Major International Growth Deal in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Subway and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co (Alhokair), a leading franchise retailer in Saudi Arabia, signed a new master franchise agreement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The new agreement kicks off an ambitious growth plan to nearly double Subway’s footprint of 210 restaurants in Saudi Arabia over the next six years by adding a minimum of 145 new locations. It will also accelerate the integration of Subway’s new, modern “Fresh Forward” restaurant design in the country, which is backed by the brand’s digital-first strategy that provides guests with order ahead options.

“Today’s announcement is another example of our refreshed approach to international growth,” says John Chidsey, CEO of Subway. “Through partnering with companies that have deep regional knowledge and proven success in the industry, such as Alhokair, we are strategically expanding and strengthening our global footprint around the world.”

“We are committed to supporting leading global brands, such as Subway, and their expansion in Saudi Arabia by leveraging our regional expertise and success in deploying omnichannel capabilities, cementing our transition to a lifestyle retailer of choice in the Kingdom,” adds Marwan Moukarzel, CEO of Alhokair. “The master franchise agreement with Subway will enhance and diversify our evolving food and beverage brand portfolio in the Kingdom. We look forward to capitalizing on a sizeable and growing network to deliver an improved and unique experience at quick service restaurants (QSRs) to meet the increased demand amongst guests in the region.”

“Subway’s commitment to offering craveable, freshly made menu items with affordable and convenient service will continue to attract more guests and position the brand well for growth in Saudi Arabia for years to come," says Mike Kehoe, EMEA President at Subway. “Alhokair, with its size, expertise in retail, digital and proven track record of success in growing other international food and beverage brands in the region, makes the company an excellent partner for Subway.”

“We are thrilled to continue to grow our food and beverage portfolio in the Kingdom with Subway,” says Faisal Younes, head of food and beverages at Alhokair. “Alhokair's extensive knowledge of the food and beverage industry and experience in the Saudi market advantageously positions us to lead the integration and growth of unique restaurant concepts, particularly [quick-service restaurants] to deliver a high-quality experience to our guests.”

The agreement with Alhokair is part of Subway’s multi-year transformation journey to build a Better Subway and improve across all aspects of the brand as the business expands its presence around the world. This year, Subway has signed master franchise agreements in India, the brand’s largest agreement to date, and the UAE, as part of its plan to double the number of restaurants across EMEA in the coming years and seek strong partners to support the brand on its journey.