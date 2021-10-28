Subway Starts Testing One-Net-Carb Bread Option

Subway announced it is the first quick-service restaurant brand to offer a one-net-carb bread option for guests, as part of a new product test in partnership with food tech startup Hero Labs, Inc. With just one gram of net carbohydrates, 0 grams sugar, 12 grams of protein, 26 grams of fiber and only 100 calories in a six-inch sub roll, Hero Bread sandwich rolls deliver the signature flavor fans love, with added nutritional benefits.

To help announce Subway's new product test, seven-time Super Bowl champion and Hero Labs investor Tom Brady shared a fun clip on social media earlier today enjoying a Subway sandwich made with Hero Bread. Earlier this year, Brady poked fun of himself in a series of light-hearted commercials for Subway.

Subway's test of Hero Bread sandwich in select markets across the country continues the culinary innovation and menu evolution that began with the Eat Fresh Refresh™ in July. This multiyear transformation journey is elevating the entire guest experience and delivering more of what fans love about Subway – better choices and craveable flavor.

"Great bread is part of Subway's DNA, and the addition of Hero Bread to our menu is not only the next evolution of that, but also helps more people enjoy their favorite sandwich at Subway," says Carrie Walsh, Subway's Chief Marketing Officer. "We look forward to introducing Hero Bread, adding more locations around the country, and offering our guests even more choices."

Subway is currently testing Hero Bread sandwich rolls for a limited time in Savannah, GA; Des Moines, IA; Colorado Springs, CO; and Boise, ID. Starting November 5, sandwich lovers outside of those cities can vote on where the Hero bread test expands to next at hero.co/vote.