Subway Teams with Andy Roddick to Launch Pickleball Club

Subway on Thursday unveiled the all-new Pickleball Club before it arrives in Subway restaurants across the country on April 27. To serve up its latest culinary creation, Subway is teaming up with tennis legend Andy Roddick, who will face off against John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Michael Chang at the inaugural Pickleball Slam on April 2 for a $1 million purse.

Inspired by America’s latest sports phenomenon, the Pickleball Club puts Andy’s signature topspin on the traditional club sandwich by showcasing Subway’s two newest ingredients: new, more flavorful Honey Mustard and thicker, crunchier dill pickles. The Pickleball Club is also loaded with Black Forest ham, double the American cheese, crispy hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions – all on Subway’s Artisan Italian bread.

“Subway is as excited as I am about the Pickleball Slam, but also how much fun it is to learn the game and be a part of Pickleball culture,” says Roddick, the former world No. 1 tennis player and 2003 U.S. Open Winner. “Whether you’re a regular in the kitchen or have never even seen a pickleball court, the all-new Pickleball Club has the perfect mix of Subway signature crave and delicious ingredients to keep things fresh.”

Subway is a presenting sponsor of the Pickleball Slam, which takes place at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday, April 2. Created and produced by Horizon Sports & Experiences and InsideOut Sports & Entertainment, this one-of-a-kind exhibition will be televised live on ESPN at 12 p.m. EST.

While the tournament takes place this weekend, fans looking to try the new Pickleball Club will have to wait until April 27 – when the sandwich makes its debut on the menu at your local Subway, Subway.com and the Subway App.