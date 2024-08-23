Subway introduced a new deal as big as its iconic footlong sandwiches, perfect for anyone hungry for value, quality and variety. Starting August 26 through September 8, guests can order any footlong sub on Subway’s menu for just $6.99, whether it’s one of the 22 chef-crafted subs in the Subway Series or a custom creation using Subway’s signature pantry of ingredients.

Unlocking the deal is easy, simply use promo code 699FL on the Subway App or Subway.com. At the same time, it might not be so easy to choose from millions of freshly made footlongs, piled high with bold and flavorful ingredients, especially with the addition of lavash-style flatbread, the return of Subway’s fan-favorite Creamy Sriracha and sweet and tangy BBQ sauces, as well as the debut of Cheddar Cheese sauce and SubKrunch™ this year.

“Today’s diner is stretched more than ever, and too often that means a tradeoff on quality, variety or flavor to find an affordable meal,” said Doug Fry, President, Subway North America. “At Subway, our definition of value is a mix of delicious options at the right price without compromising quality. Our menu is full of footlongs for every budget, and this new deal means our guests can get the sandwiches they crave at a great value.”

Alongside its signature footlongs, Subway continues to deliver crave and everyday value with a menu of sweet and savory footlong snacks all priced at $5 and under.** And, guests hungry for even more value can find exclusive savings and promotions through the Subway MVP Rewards loyalty program*** – MVP Rewards members have earned more than $70 million in Subway Cash since the program’s debut last fall.

To learn more about Subway’s menu updates and selection of footlongs, the latest deals and to order a $6.99 footlong, visit Subway.com or the Subway App.

*Redeemable at participating U.S. restaurants. Subway app/online orders only. Add-ons addt’l. Plus tax. Addt’l fees apply on delivery. Excludes Footlong Sidekicks. Expires 9/8/2024.

**Prices and participation vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, & CA. Check your app for pricing.

***Subway® MVP Rewards available at participating restaurants. Points may not be earned on third-party delivery orders, ezCater catering orders, or purchases of gift cards.