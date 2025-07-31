Subway continues to immerse fans in the unforgettable world of Happy Gilmore 2 with a new pop-up experience on August 8, transforming one of its Southern California restaurants into a “Happy Place” — the titular hero’s surreal and serene dream world. Created in close partnership with Netflix, Subway’s Happy Place will let fans relive iconic scenes from the number one movie in the world on Netflix, play minigolf on a course inspired by the film’s most memorable shots, cast appearances and more. Elevating the entire experience is a Subway restaurant nestled between perfectly-trimmed hedges and flower beds, serving freshly made Happy Gilmore Meals featuring the Cold Cut Combo and All-American Club.

Subway’s Happy Place will be open to the public from 12 to 7 p.m. PST at 1801 W. Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405. Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to make a reservation and secure their spot in line at SubwayHappyPlace.com/events. In addition to one-of-a-kind photo ops, Happy Gilmore 2 props and plenty of Subway sandwiches, fans can also relax with ice-cold beer on tap and find their center in Subway’s country-club-style beer garden. For more event information and an exclusive sneak peek of Subway’s Happy Place, follow Subway on Instagram and TikTok.

Since launching earlier this month, Subway fans have gobbled up more than 1.6 million Happy Gilmore Meals at restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. While the Happy Gilmore Meal and limited-edition collectible cups are only available for a limited time, Subway guests can enjoy an affordable meal without compromising quality or convenience every day, as well as exclusive offers and perks through Subway MVP Rewards. To learn more about Subway MVP Rewards or to place an order, visit the Subway app or Subway.com.