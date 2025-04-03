Two legendary brands – Subway and Doritos – are coming together for the most iconic collaboration of the year: Doritos Footlong Nachos. Available nationwide for a limited time while supplies last, this new snack brings together the classic crunch of Doritos chips and the fresh, bold flavors of Subway’s beloved sandwiches – for just $5.*

Subway’s latest footlong snack is freshly prepared to order, starting with classic Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips, layered with Cheddar Cheese sauce and shredded Monterey cheddar cheese, piled with the perfect amount of spicy jalapeno slices, diced tomatoes and red onions and finished with zesty Baja Chipotle sauce. Guests can add rotisserie-style chicken or steak at no extra charge, with the option to add a scoop of smashed avocado for an additional cost.

“Subway’s newest partnership takes everything our fans love about Subway sandwiches – from quality veggies, proteins and tasty toppings – to the next level with the cheesy flavor and iconic crunch of Doritos,” said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation at Subway. “Whether you’re in the mood for a snack, pairing them with your favorite sub or sharing with friends, Subway and Doritos are serving up even more flavor in every satisfying bite.”

Taste Doritos Footlong Nachos for FREE with Any Footlong Sub

To celebrate the new collaboration, Subway is giving fans a chance to try all three varieties of Doritos Footlong Nachos for free. For one day only on Thursday, April 10, Subway MVP Rewards members can unlock a special offer: one free Doritos Footlong Nachos with the purchase of any footlong sub.** The offer will drop in all Subway MVP Rewards accounts on April 10 and will be available the entire day to redeem via the Subway app, Subway.com or in-restaurant using the phone number associated with the account.

“We’re proud to team up with Subway to bring a bold take on the classic nachos experience by combining the bold cheesy crunch of Doritos Nacho Cheese chips and Subway’s freshly prepared ingredients,” said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Away From Home.

To order the new Doritos Footlong Nachos and to sign up for Subway MVP Rewards***, visit Subway.com or the Subway app.

*Price and participation may vary. Check your app for pricing. Plus tax.

**Valid at participating U.S. restaurants. Subway® MVP Rewards members only. Must purchase a Footlong sub to redeem. Add-ons addt’l. Plus tax. 1 use. Cannot combine with other offers. Only valid 4/10/25.

*** Subway® MVP Rewards available at participating restaurants. Points may not be earned on third-party delivery orders, ezCater catering orders, or purchases of gift cards.