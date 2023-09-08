Subway Upgrades Loyalty Program

Subway unveiled MVP Rewards, a refreshed loyalty program launching September 9 in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. The new and improved program gives Subway guests the MVP experience with more ways to earn, more perks, and more earning power as you ascend from Pro to Captain to All-Star status tiers. Consumers can earn points by ordering their favorite sub in Subway restaurants, on Subway.com or the Subway app.

MVP Rewards replaces Subway MyWay Rewards. All 30 million MyWay members across North America will be enrolled in the new program, and their unspent tokens will automatically be converted into points, giving them a head start on reaching status and earning MVP Rewards’ best perks. New members will receive 250 bonus points when they join.

“Subway fans are the best in [quick-service] and to thank them for their loyalty, we’re giving them the star treatment as MVP Rewards members,” says Mike Kappitt, Chief Operating and Insights Officer at Subway. “Consumer input helped inform our refreshed loyalty program to create a best-in-class experience. MVP Rewards gives our guests more of what they love from Subway, with a few hidden surprises baked in, so every guest feels like an MVP and comes back to Subway more often for their favorite subs.”

As part of its loyalty refresh, Subway made the program easier for guests to sign up, earn and redeem points, as well as advance from Pro to All-Star. Besides craveworthy signature subs and meal upgrades, members at the Captain and All-Star tiers will soon have access to special Subway merchandise and members-only VIP exclusives:

Pro – introductory tier, spending less than $200 per year

250 point signing bonus for new members

10 points per $1 spent on qualifying purchases

5% bonus points on mobile orders

Members-only deals, bonus point days and earning challenges

Birthday and anniversary rewards

Captain – $200 annual spend

All Pro tier benefits

Better birthday and anniversary rewards

10% more points per $1 spent on qualifying purchases

Exclusive bonus point days

Access to members-only Subway Swag Shop

All-Star – $400 annual spend

All Captain tier benefits

Even better birthday and anniversary rewards

20% more points per $1 spent on qualifying purchases

Free Chip Fridays -- with purchase

More bonus points days

Access to members-only VIP exclusives – coming soon

To join Subway’s new MVP Rewards, use the Subway app or enter your phone number at the register when dining in restaurant starting September 9. For a complete overview of Subway MVP Rewards and Subway’s new loyalty program benefits, visit Subway.com/rewards.

Subway MVP Rewards available at participating restaurants. Points may not be earned on third-party delivery orders, ezCater catering orders, or purchases of gift cards.

The brand's digital sales have more than quadrupled since 2019. In Q1 and Q2, global digit sales increased 11.1 percent. In North America, the channel grew 17.8 percent.