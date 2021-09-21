Subways Signs Master Franchise Agreement in the United Arab Emirates

Today Subway, the world’s largest restaurant brand, announced a new master franchise agreement in the UAE with development partner Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group (KOJ), marking the start of a new chapter for Subway in the UAE as it seeks to expand its footprint and remain competitive amongst other quick-service restaurants in the market.

The agreement with KOJ will enable significant growth in the UAE in the coming years including accelerated deployment of restaurant remodels – featuring a new, modern “Fresh Forward” design – as well as improved, consistent guest experiences, both on- and off-premise.

“As Subway continues to expand internationally, we are focused on attracting well-established, largescale operators in regions where they can leverage market expertise to help our brand thrive,” says John Chidsey, Chief Executive Officer of Subway. “KOJ has a proven track record in leading high-profile expansion plans for major brands, and we look forward to working with the KOJ team to improve our brand offering and grow our footprint further in the UAE.”

Established in 1987, KOJ is a major franchise industry player in the Middle East with 675 stores across seven countries, making it one of the largest franchise networks in the region. They are a valued partner to some of the world’s most iconic brands, such as The Body Shop, LEGO, and Early Learning Center.

“As the demand for better-for-you, convenience food increases in the Middle East, it’s more important than ever that Subway is positioned for growth and that we evolve our business model to meet the needs of the local market,” says Mike Kehoe, EMEA President at Subway. “KOJ’s deep knowledge of the Middle East and experience strengthening and expanding other global franchisee brands makes them the ideal partner in the UAE. We are excited to work with KOJ as they build a new food and beverage division, focused on our iconic global brand.”

“Subway is making bold and impressive changes to continue to grow its presence in markets around the world,” says Hisham Al Amoudi, Group CEO of Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group. “We believe that their best-in-class operations paired with their evolving digital solutions position Subway for unparalleled growth in a dynamic market like the UAE. We are looking forward to embarking on this journey with Subway and growing this great business together.”

The agreement with KOJ is part of Subway’s multi-year transformation journey to build a better Subway and improve all aspects of the brand as the business expands its presence around the world. In EMEA, Subway plans to double its number of restaurants across the region in the coming years and will continue to seek strong partners to support the brand on its journey.