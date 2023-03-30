Sue Collyns Joins Bluestone Lane's Board of Directors

Bluestone Lane, Australian-inspired specialty coffee roaster, café, and lifestyle brand, announced the appointment of Sue Collyns to its Board of Directors. Sue brings an impressive 30+ years of experience across the health and wellness, nutrition, technology, restaurant, music, consumer and pharmaceutical industries, with a focus on executing transformation strategies and driving performance. Most recently, Sue served as President and CFO of The Beachbody Company, Inc, and was instrumental in transforming the brand into a highly profitable subscription revenue model. She currently serves as Senior Advisor to the company and previously served as the CFO and COO of California Pizza Kitchen, Inc. through 2011.

Named one of the "Most Influential Board Directors" by Women Inc in 2019, Sue also currently serves as an Independent Board Member and Audit Committee Member for Dine Brands Global.

With over 60 locations nationwide, Bluestone Lane continues to grow and will open eight new cafés this year alone, including recently in Rice Village, Houston TX, and in Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport.

"Sue's extensive experience and financial acumen paired with her track record of building successful brands, is an incredible asset to our board," says Nick Stone, Bluestone Lane’s Founder and CEO. "As we continue to scale our brand and reach, Sue's extensive knowledge of the restaurant and wellness/health sectors, coupled with her insights into investments and processes that can generate robust economic value, will be hugely beneficial to the Bluestone Lane brand."

As the newest member, Sue joins Bluestone Lane's board of directors which includes Denny Post, President, Nextbite and former CEO, Red Robin; Matt Higgins, Co-founder & CEO, RSE Ventures; Jim Alling, former CEO, TOMS and President US & International, Starbucks; Jamie Montgomery, Founder and Managing Partner, March Capital; and Claudia Lezcano, CEO, Fuku.

"Bluestone Lane has been expanding rapidly over the last few years and has established itself firmly at the forefront of specialty coffee in the US," adds Sue Collyns. "I am excited to bring my expertise to continue to drive growth, and I look forward to working with Bluestone Lane to develop transformation strategies to target new markets and further strengthen the brand."

Inspired by Australian café culture, since 2013 Bluestone Lane has led the charge to modernize US coffee culture, delivering premium quality coffee and healthy food across 8 markets in the USA.

Bluestone Lane is committed to driving community through personalized relationships with locals, serving premium coffee and food in thoughtfully designed coffee shops and cafés, complemented by a best-in-class digital loyalty program.