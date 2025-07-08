Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks announced that Suhel Ahmed, a successful franchisee in the Quick Service Restaurant space, has joined the company as a strategic adviser. With years of experience building and scaling franchise operations across the Northeast, Suhel will work closely with the Big Dave’s executive team to guide the brand’s next phase of national growth.

A first-generation entrepreneur who began his career in finance, Suhel brings deep operational knowledge, cross-brand experience, and a strong track record of developing successful restaurant portfolios. He currently operates across multiple states, with franchise ties to Dunkin’, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and Little Caesars.

Suhel’s focus at Big Dave’s will center on franchise development, infrastructure building, and operational support. Working alongside Founder and CEO Derrick Hayes, he will help lay the groundwork for a scalable, sustainable model rooted in strong partnerships and operational excellence.

“Suhel knows this space inside and out,” said Derrick Hayes, Founder and CEO of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks. “But more than that, he shares our belief that food can be a platform for ownership, opportunity, and generational change. His experience will help us grow without losing the soul of what makes Big Dave’s special.”

“I’ve spent years building, scaling, and supporting multiple franchise brands ,” said Suhel Ahmed. “What Derrick has created is more than a restaurant—it’s a story and a movement that deserves to grow thoughtfully and sustainably. I’m excited to support this team in building the systems and relationships that will carry Big Dave’s into the next phase.”

Suhel will use his franchise perspective to advise the team, sharing insights on what it takes to scale successfully. His guidance will help Big Dave’s attract experienced operators while creating the support systems necessary for long-term success.