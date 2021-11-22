Summit Hill Foods Promotes Steve Goodyear to President

Summit Hill Foods announced that Steve Goodyear, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing has been promoted to the position of President Summit Hill Foods, Inc. effective Nov. 2, 2021.

“I am excited and honored to lead Summit Hill Foods. It is an exciting time for our business as we continue to grow both our retail brands and our custom food solutions business. I look forward to continuing to build a strong team to support our business with our valued partners, customers and consumers.”

Interim CEO/Chaiman of the Board, Charlie Stout, says “Steve’s extensive leadership and background in consumer-packaged goods make him the best fit for the role of President of Summit Hill Foods. During his tenure with the company, he has driven double-digit growth in sales during some of the most challenging times in the company’s history. I look forward to seeing how his detailed approach continues to drive growth for the organization.”

Steve has over 30 years of sales and marketing, consumer-packaged goods and leadership experience at companies such as Nestlé, Novartis, and Gerber Products Company. Steve joined Summit Hill Foods in 2019 as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Steve holds a bachelor’s degree in management science from Bridgewater State University.

Summit Hill Foods, Inc. is a fourth-generation, professionally managed, culturally driven food company. Summit Hill Foods manufacturers several nationally distributed retail brands including Better Than Bouillon — the #1 food base in the U.S. and The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce. In addition to retail brands, Summit Hill Foods, Inc. also creates custom food solutions for food manufacturers, restaurants and retail delis throughout the U.S. and Canada. Summit Hill Foods has manufacturing facilities in Rome, Georgia, New Iberia, Louisiana and Salt Lake City, Utah.