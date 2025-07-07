Sunny Sky Products announces the expansion of its Cinnabon beverage lineup with the launch of Cinnabon Cold Brew, Cinnabon Hot Chocolate, and Cinnabon Flavored Syrup. This indulgent trio brings the iconic flavor of a Cinnabon cinnamon roll into even more crave-worthy beverage experiences for c-store operators.

About the Product:

Now, customers can enjoy the iconic Cinnabon taste in multiple formats:

– A rich, creamy hot cocoa infused with warm cinnamon pastry notes and the signature Cinnabon frosting flavor. Cinnabon Flavored Syrup – A versatile syrup that adds the sweet, comforting, iconic taste of Cinnabon to coffees, lattes, milkshakes, and more.

Product Specifications:

Cold Brew:

Packaging: 6-Liter BIB

Product Yield:

Shelf Life:

Hot Chocolate:

Packaging: (4) 3lb Pouches

Product Yield:

Shelf Life:

Flavored Syrup:

Packaging: 750ml Bottle

Product Yield:

Shelf Life:

Sunny Sky Products is a proud licensing partner of Go-To-Foods, and currently offers Cinnabon Cinnamon Roll, PecanBon, and Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino’s. We are excited to offer consumers more of their favorite Cinnabon flavors and expand to new formats.

Why Choose Cinnabon Beverages?

– Consumer demand for indulgent and nostalgic flavors continues to grow, making these products a must-have menu addition. Versatile & Easy to Serve – Ready-to-use formats ensure convenience, operational efficiency, and consistent quality for operators.

Availability:

Cinnabon Hot Chocolate, Cold Brew, and Flavored Syrup are now available upon request for c-store operators nationwide.

For more information about Cinnabon Cold Brew, Hot Chocolate, Flavored Syrup and other Cinnabon beverages from Sunny Sky Products, visit https://sunnyskyproducts.com/brand/cinnabon/