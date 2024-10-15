Sunny Sky Products is thrilled to announce the launch of their newest product innovation, Hershey’s Cold Brew Mocha Latte. This delectable beverage combines the rich, smooth taste of cold brew coffee with the beloved flavor of real Hershey’s cocoa, creating a delightful treat for chocolate lovers.

Hershey’s Cold Brew Mocha Latte offers consumers a unique and indulgent coffee experience. Made with 100% premium cold brew coffee and the iconic taste of Hershey’s chocolate, this new beverage is sure to be a fan favorite.

Product Specifications:

Packaging: 2 – 6-liter bags per case

Product Yield: About 50 – 8 oz. servings per case

Shelf Life: 210 Days (7 Months)

Sunny Sky Products is a proud licensing partner of The Hershey Company and currently offers a multitude of Hershey-branded drinks such as Reese’s Hot Chocolate, Reese’s Freeze, and Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme cappuccino.