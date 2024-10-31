SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its fourth location in the greater Seattle market! The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the Tacoma Mall Shopping Center at 4201 S. Steele St., Tacoma, WA 98409 – phone number (253) 448-2122.

“The Tacoma Mall Shopping Center is a great location for SUPER CHIX given its convenient and easy access and proximity to residential, business and in the greater Seattle market. Residents and businesses in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. It is an honor for us to open here. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Mohammad Khadar and Elina Khadar and their operating team headed up by Hosam Salim for their fourth SUPER CHIX opening,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth in 2024 in various markets across the country and the enthusiasm with which new guests are embracing SUPER CHIX in all locations. The Tacoma, WA SUPER CHIX is our 8th location to open this year and 34th location system wide,” he said.