SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) is pleased to announce the opening of its 4th restaurant in the greater Charlotte, NC market! The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 4223 Providence Rd STE A Charlotte, NC 28211 – phone number (704) 448-0623.

“On the heels of eight new openings in 2024 and five so far in 2025, we are excited for the fourth North Carolina Super Chix restaurant and to bring our Brand to the Strawberry Hill shopping center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Residents and businesses in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. It is an honor for us to open here. Congratulations to Deepen Patel, Todd Gallinek, Neesh Patel, Luis (“BG”) Olmo-Guzman and their team,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth in 2025 in various markets across the country, and the enthusiasm with which new guests are embracing SUPER CHIX in all locations. The Charlotte, NC restaurant is the 5th SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2025 and we look forward to more openings during the year. Next to open will be: Tukwila, WA; Portland, OR; Provo, UT; and Alcoa, TN. The Charlotte, NC SUPER CHIX is our 39th location system wide,” he said.

SUPER CHIX is the premium counter-casual dining experience bringing together superior, fresh ingredients with first-class preparation methods and recipes. SUPER CHIX is known for its fun fresh vibe with a hip and welcoming dining environment. We’re not a fast-food joint: we serve cooked-to-order hand breaded, never-frozen, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, big juicy tenders, and fresh hand-cut seasoned French fried Idaho potatoes — all within reach of our custom sauce bar, offering limitless flavor combinations that keep our guests coming back. Additionally, we’ve mastered six unique hand tossed salads and perfected our premium frozen custard that is churned in-house throughout the day.