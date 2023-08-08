Super Chix Comes to Puyallup, Washington

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Washington State, in Puyallup. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the prestigious Fredrickson Place Shopping Center at 17710 Canyon Rd E Suite 100, Puyallup, Washington, 98375 – phone number (253)271-7738.

“Fredrickson Place is a great location for SUPER CHIX given its convenient and easy access and proximity to residential, business and university communities in the greater Seattle/Tacoma Washington area. Students and residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. It is an honor for us to open here. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Mohammad Khadar and Elina Khadar and their operating team headed up by Hosam Salim for their first SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth which will continue in 2023 in various markets across the country and the enthusiasm with which new guests are embracing SUPER CHIX in all locations. The Puyallup, WA restaurant is the 7th SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2023 and we’ll have many additional openings in the coming months on both coasts. Next to open will be: Chesapeake, VA; Lacey, WA; Boiling Springs, SC; and Greenville, SC. We look forward to more than 10 openings in 2023. The Puyallup, WA SUPER CHIX is our 26th location systemwide,” he said.

SUPER CHIX is the premium counter-casual dining experience bringing together superior, fresh ingredients with first-class preparation methods and recipes. SUPER CHIX is known for its fun fresh vibe with a hip and welcoming dining environment. We’re not a fast-food joint: we serve cooked-toorder hand-breaded, never-frozen, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, big juicy tenders, and fresh hand-cut seasoned Idaho French fried potatoes — all within reach of our custom sauce bar, offering limitless flavor combinations that keep our guests coming back. Additionally, we’ve mastered six unique hand-tossed salads and perfected our premium frozen custard that is churned in-house throughout the day.