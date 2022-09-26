Super Chix Debuts in New Jersey

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in New Jersey in East Hanover.

The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located 346 NJ-10, East Hanover, New Jersey — (908) 854-3535.

“East Hanover is the perfect location for New Jersey’s first SUPER CHIX and RT-10 in East Hanover is ideal thanks to its easy accessibility. East Hanover is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun community. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Tom and Matthew Graziano and along with operating partner Oscar Gonzalez and their team for their first SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth in 2022 in various markets across the country. The East Hanover, NJ restaurant is the 7th SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2022 and we anticipate many additional restaurant openings in the coming months – next to open will be Macomb, MI next Monday” he says.