Super Chix Enters California

SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its first restaurant in California in San Jose. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located 5253 Prospect Rd. Suite D100, San Jose, CA 95129; (408) 320-2169.

“We have been anticipating this San Jose opening for some time and are thrilled to bring our Brand to the greater Bay Area. Prospect Rd. is the perfect location in this principal shopping corridor in this high-profile business and residential community. San Jose is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to SUPER CHIX franchise developer Jay Denenberg and his operating team for their first SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth in 2022 in various markets across the country. The San Jose, CA restaurant is the 10th SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2022 and opens the same day as newest location in the Utah market, in Riverdale. We have numerous SUPER CHIX restaurants under construction will have additional restaurant openings in the coming months – next to open will be Indian Land, SC; Pensacola, FL; Logan, UT; and Rockaway, NJ. We look forward to more than 20 openings in 2023,” he says.

SUPER CHIX is the premium counter-casual dining experience bringing together superior and fresh ingredients, first-class preparation methods and recipes in a fun and welcoming dining environment. We’re not a fast-food joint: in addition to superior, never-frozen crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, tenders and fresh hand-cut and seasoned fried Idaho spuds, SUPER CHIX also specializes in fresh salads and in-store churned, hand-dipped premium frozen custard.