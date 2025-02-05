SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the signing of a new franchise development agreement for at least 20 restaurants in the greater Tampa Bay and Sarasota, Florida markets. “We are excited for the continual growing interest in the SUPER CHIX Brand and for the solid franchise groups we are attracting to SUPER CHIX – all strong and experienced hospitality and restaurant groups. This new Florida SUPER CHIX market area is owned and will be developed by The Pater Group, owned and managed by Todd Pater and Lorraine Pater, along with their operating team. The Pater Group represents a solid development group, deeply experienced in business startup and expansion, and restaurant operations and development in Florida,” said CEO Darryl Neider.

“We are delighted to be working with so many interested franchise development groups who have significant experience and background in the high-end, counter-casual dining market. Everyone who visits our newly-branded restaurants, samples our food, and experiences our concept, wants to get involved with SUPER CHIX. This new Florida SUPER CHIX market restaurant commitment, in addition to those of other SUPER CHIX markets, total more than 300 future SUPER CHIX restaurant locations. Additionally, developing new locations in Florida unquestionably further strengthens the reach and depth of the SUPER CHIX Brand as well as SUPER CHIX interest in the US nationwide. I am extremely proud of our team, the SUPER CHIX Brand and existing Franchisees – we have accomplished a lot since the beginning of 2020 and now have commitments for restaurant locations in 23 states across the US. We expect this momentum will lead to additional franchise market deals and solid restaurant opening growth in 2025/2026 and beyond and we are thrilled to be bringing SUPER CHIX to new guests throughout the country. In 2025, we anticipate 10-12 total new restaurants openings in our existing and new market territories, with that number and more in each year beyond. On the heels of our strong openings of 35 existing locations, including, recently, Gainesville, GA; Lafayette, LA; and Tacoma, WA; we look forward to our next openings in Vancouver, WA; Sandy, UT; Newnan, GA;, and Provo, UT,” said Neider.

SUPER CHIX is the premium counter-casual dining experience bringing together superior, fresh ingredients with first-class preparation methods and recipes. SUPER CHIX® is known for its fun fresh vibe with a hip and welcoming dining environment. We’re not a fast-food joint: we serve cooked-to-order hand-breaded, never-frozen, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, big juicy tenders, and fresh hand-cut seasoned French fried Idaho potatoes — all within reach of our custom sauce bar, offering limitless flavor combinations that keep our guests coming back. Additionally, we’ve mastered six unique hand-tossed salads and perfected our premium frozen custard that is churned in-house throughout the day.