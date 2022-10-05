Super Chix Launches Pumpkin Spice Milkshake

SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced our newest and most anticipated Featured Shake Flavor, the Pumpkin Spice. Starting with our Super Chix in-store churned Premium Frozen Custard, we blend pumpkin puree, cinnamon, nutmeg and our very own proprietary pure vanilla extract to create one of our guest favorites. You’ll go crazy (in the best of ways) for the new Super Chix Pumpkin Spice Premium Frozen Custard Shake.

We all love this time and year and there is no better way to enjoy pumpkin spice than in one of our hand-spun frozen custard shakes. We dare you to try it!