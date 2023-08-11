SUPER CHIX Names New President and Chief Operating Officer

SUPER CHIX announced that Dustin D. Carruth has been selected to be president and S. Kyle Hardy as Chief Operating Officer of the company. “Dustin and Kyle are deeply experienced and remarkably talented and hard-working professionals who have provided the leadership focus, drive, and instincts required to advance the Super Chix Brand from start-up to franchising and now to our accelerated growth across the US. Their leadership will take us from more than 30 locations by year-end 2023, to several hundred and more in the coming years. Congratulations to them both,” says CEO Darryl Neider.

SUPER CHIX is a premium counter-casual dining experience bringing together superior, fresh ingredients with first-class preparation methods and recipes. SUPER CHIX is known for its fun fresh vibe with a hip and welcoming dining environment. The chain is not a fast-food joint: it serves cooked-to-order hand-breaded, never-frozen, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, big juicy tenders, and fresh hand-cut seasoned Idaho French fried potatoes — all within reach of our custom sauce bar, offering limitless flavor combinations that keep our guests coming back. Additionally, the chain has mastered six unique hand-tossed salads and perfected premium frozen custard that is churned in-house throughout the day.