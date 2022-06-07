    Super Chix to Open At Least 12 Stores in Tampa Bay, Florida

    Industry News | June 7, 2022
    Super Chix
    The market is owned by operators Joe and Ayman Iraqi.

    SUPER CHIX  announced the signing of a new franchise development agreement for at least 12 restaurants in Tampa Bay, FL.

    “We are excited for the continual growing interest in the SUPER CHIX Brand and for the solid franchise groups we are attracting to SUPER CHIX – all strong and experienced hospitality and restaurant groups. The Tampa Bay market area is owned and will be developed by Joe Iraqi and Ayman Iraqi along with their operating team. Joe and Ayman are a solid development group, deeply experienced in business startup and expansion, restaurant operations and in the development of a variety of concepts in several markets in the US,” says CEO Darryl Neider. “We are delighted to be working with so many interested franchise development groups who have significant experience and background in the high-end, counter-casual dining market. Everyone  who visits our newly-branded restaurants,  samples our food, and experiences our concept,  wants to get involved with SUPER CHIX."

    "This  new Southeast market, in addition to other new  commitments signed in 2021/22, total nearly 300 future SUPER CHIX restaurant locations.  Additionally, developing new locations in Florida  unquestionably further strengthens the reach and  depth of the SUPER CHIX Brand as well as interest  in the eastern US. I am extremely proud of our team, the Super Chix Brand and existing Franchisees—we have accomplished a lot since the beginning of  2020 and now have commitments for restaurant  locations in 23 states across the US. We expect  this momentum will lead to additional franchise  market interest and solid restaurant opening  growth in 2022 and beyond and we are thrilled  to bring SUPER CHIX to new guests throughout  the country. In 2022 we have already opened  three new restaurants and anticipate 16-20 total  new restaurants openings in our existing and new  market territories, with double that number and  more in 2023 and each year beyond. On the heels  of our strong opening of the Peachtree City, GA  SUPER CHIX and the Toledo, Ohio SUPER CHIX,  the Riverton, UT SUPER CHIX restaurant opened on Memorial Day, May 30. The next SUPER CHIX restaurants to open over the next four weeks will  be: Flowood, MS; Madison, AL; and Knoxville, TN,”  says Neider. 

