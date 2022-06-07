Super Chix to Open At Least 12 Stores in Tampa Bay, Florida

SUPER CHIX announced the signing of a new franchise development agreement for at least 12 restaurants in Tampa Bay, FL.

“We are excited for the continual growing interest in the SUPER CHIX Brand and for the solid franchise groups we are attracting to SUPER CHIX – all strong and experienced hospitality and restaurant groups. The Tampa Bay market area is owned and will be developed by Joe Iraqi and Ayman Iraqi along with their operating team. Joe and Ayman are a solid development group, deeply experienced in business startup and expansion, restaurant operations and in the development of a variety of concepts in several markets in the US,” says CEO Darryl Neider. “We are delighted to be working with so many interested franchise development groups who have significant experience and background in the high-end, counter-casual dining market. Everyone who visits our newly-branded restaurants, samples our food, and experiences our concept, wants to get involved with SUPER CHIX."

"This new Southeast market, in addition to other new commitments signed in 2021/22, total nearly 300 future SUPER CHIX restaurant locations. Additionally, developing new locations in Florida unquestionably further strengthens the reach and depth of the SUPER CHIX Brand as well as interest in the eastern US. I am extremely proud of our team, the Super Chix Brand and existing Franchisees—we have accomplished a lot since the beginning of 2020 and now have commitments for restaurant locations in 23 states across the US. We expect this momentum will lead to additional franchise market interest and solid restaurant opening growth in 2022 and beyond and we are thrilled to bring SUPER CHIX to new guests throughout the country. In 2022 we have already opened three new restaurants and anticipate 16-20 total new restaurants openings in our existing and new market territories, with double that number and more in 2023 and each year beyond. On the heels of our strong opening of the Peachtree City, GA SUPER CHIX and the Toledo, Ohio SUPER CHIX, the Riverton, UT SUPER CHIX restaurant opened on Memorial Day, May 30. The next SUPER CHIX restaurants to open over the next four weeks will be: Flowood, MS; Madison, AL; and Knoxville, TN,” says Neider.