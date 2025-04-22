SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) is pleased to announce the opening of its 5th restaurant in the greater Atlanta market in Newnan, Georgia! The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the Ashley Park Shopping center at 440 Newnan Crossing Bypass West STE 104 Newnan, GA 30265 – phone number (404) 967-8894.

“On the heels of eight new openings in 2024 and one so far in 2025, we are excited for the fifth Georgia Super Chix restaurant and to bring our Brand to the Ashley Park shopping center in Newnan, Georgia. Residents and businesses in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fastcasual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. It is an honor for us to open here. Congratulations to SUPER CHIX franchisees Missy Moon and Keith Estapa and their operating team for their fifth SUPER CHIX opening,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth in 2025 in various markets across the country, and the enthusiasm with which new guests are embracing SUPER CHIX in all locations. The Newnan, GA restaurant is the 2nd SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2025 and we look forward to 10 additional openings during the year. Next to open will be: Sandy, UT; Vancouver, WA; and Charlotte, NC. The Newnan, GA SUPER CHIX is our 35th location system wide,” he said.