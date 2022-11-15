Super Chix Opens Fifth Store in Utah

SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its 5th location in Utah. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 1140 W. Riverdale Rd., #G, Riverdale, UT 84405.

“Riverdale is first SUPER CHIX in Northern Utah and Riverdale Rd. is the perfect location in this principal shopping corridor for businesses, schools and residents alike with its easy access from both I-15 and I-84. This SUPER CHIX is also convenient to Weber State University and Hill Air Force Base. Riverdale is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun community with its college-town and military service feel. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to SUPER CHIX franchise developers Taylor Christensen, Aaron Christensen, Carl Christensen and Val Christensen and their operating team for their first SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth in 2022 in various markets across the country. The Riverdale, UT restaurant is the 9th SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2022 and opens the same day as our first California location in San Jose. We have numerous SUPER CHIX restaurants under construction will have additional restaurant openings in the coming months – next to open will be Indian Land, SC; Pensacola, FL; Logan, UT; and Rockaway, NJ. We look forward to more than 20 openings in 2023,” he says.

SUPER CHIX is the premium counter-casual dining experience bringing together superior and fresh ingredients, first-class preparation methods and recipes in a fun and welcoming dining environment. We’re not a fast-food joint: in addition to superior, never-frozen crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, tenders and fresh hand-cut and seasoned fried Idaho spuds, SUPER CHIX also specializes in fresh salads and in-store churned, hand-dipped premium frozen custard.