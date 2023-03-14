Super Chix Opens First Florida Store

SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its first location in the state of Florida, in Pensacola. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 5100 N 9th Ave., Pensacola, FL 32504; 850-344-7125.

“We are thrilled to bring our Brand to the prominent Cordova Mall Shopping Center, convenient to both I-110 and HWY 289. Cordova Mall is a tremendous location for our first Florida restaurant in this high-profile business, residential, medical, and educational community. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers — especially beach-goers, now have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to SUPER CHIX franchisees Bill Latham and Jud Heubach of the Table 100 Group and John Bean, Principal at the Eat With Us Group and their team for their second SUPER CHIX opening following the Flowood, MS restaurant which opened just 7 months ago,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth which will continue in 2023 in various markets across the country. The Pensacola, FL restaurant is the 3V SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2023. We have a lot of SUPER CHIX restaurants under construction and we’ll have many additional openings in the coming months, including the first restaurant in the Northwest US – next to open will be: Logan, UT; Rockaway, NJ; Williamsburg, VA; and, Fredrickson, WA. We look forward to more than 15 openings in 2023,” he says.