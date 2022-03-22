SUPER CHIX Opens First Franchise Restaurant in Georgia

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first franchise location in Georgia. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at The Avenue Peachtree City, 401 City Circle, Peachtree City, GA – 470/713-0104.

“The Avenue Peachtree City is the perfect location for the new-to-market SUPER CHIX thanks to its easy accessibility and location in this prominent shopping center in Peachtree City. The Peachtree City/Atlanta area residents, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Additionally, we are very excited for this incredible Atlanta-based franchise group and their first area restaurant. Congratulations to Missy Moon and Keith Estapa and their team,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“2022 is shaping up to be another great year great year for SUPER CHIX in various markets across the country. The Peachtree City, Ga restaurant is the 1st SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2022 and we anticipate many additional restaurant openings in the coming months. We have six additional restaurants in construction and near completion covering Mississippi, Florida Panhandle, Utah, Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio and Northern California. Our next several openings in 2022 will be in Riverton, UT; San Jose, CA; Macomb, MI; Toledo, OH; Pensacola, FL; Knoxville, TN; and Flowood, MS” he said.