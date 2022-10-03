Super Chix Opens First Michigan Restaurant

SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its first restaurant in Michigan. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 17673 Hall, Rd., Macomb, MI – (586) 649-7010.

Macomb is the perfect location for Michigan's first Super Chix and the Hall Rd. is ideal thanks to its easy accessibility in this principal shopping corridor. Macomb is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun community. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to SUPER CHIX franchise developers Nate Houston, Eric Houston, Easton Perkins with operating partner James Wamser their team for another Super Chix opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth in 2022 in various markets across the country. The Macomb, MI restaurant is the 8th SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2022 and we anticipate many additional restaurant openings in the coming months – next to open will be San Jose, CA in two weeks and Ogden, UT the first week of November.” he says.