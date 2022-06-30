Super Chix Opens in Flowood, Mississippi

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Mississippi in Flowood. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 2675 Lakeland Dr., Flowood, Mississippi.

“The Lakeland Dr. SUPER CHIX is perfectly located in the principal Flowood Shopping Corridor with its easy accessibility and prominent street presence. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a great new choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Bill Latham and Jud Heubach of the Table 100 Group and John Bean, Principal at the Eat With Us Group and their team for their first SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“Noteworthy of this Franchise Group is that they donated all proceeds, exceeding $6,000, from their “Community Day” opening sales to the nearby Blair Baston Children’s Hospital,” says Neider.

"We are pleased with our growth in 2022 in various markets across the country. The Flowood, Mississippi restaurant is the 6th SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2022 and we anticipate many additional restaurant openings in the coming months – next to open will be Macomb, MI, San Jose, CA and East Hanover, NJ in July” he says.