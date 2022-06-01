Super Chix Opens Fourth Utah Restaurant

SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its fourth restaurant in Utah and first location in Salt Lake County, in Riverton.

The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the Mountain View Village Shopping Center, at 4599 W Partridge Hill Ln. (134th South), Riverton, Utah – 385/887-8874.

“Mountain View Village is the perfect location for the new-to-market SUPER CHIX thanks to its easy accessibility and location in this prominent shopping center just off the Bangerter Hwy in Riverton. The west side of Salt Lake County has experienced tremendous growth in recent years and residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX Riverton team led by Eric Ramirez, General Manager, Evan Gillet, AM, and Austin Anderson, AM, their team for another Super Chix opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.