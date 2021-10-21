Super Chix Opens Franchise Store in South Carolina

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first franchise location in South Carolina. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in Brayden Village at 810 Brayden Parkway, Suite 101, Fort Mill, SC – 803/500-9244.

“Brayden Village is the perfect location for the new-to-market SUPER CHIX thanks to its easy accessibility and location in this prominent shopping center in Fort Mill. The Charlotte/Fort Mill area residents, as well as travelers, have another great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Additionally, we are very excited for the strong Charlotte, North Carolina franchise group and their first area restaurant. Congratulations to Deepen Patel, Todd Gallinek, Neesh Patel and their team,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“2021 has been a great year for SUPER CHIX in various markets across the country. The Fort Mill restaurant is the 6th SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2021 and we anticipate many additional restaurant openings in the coming months. We have six restaurants in or near construction covering Georgia, Mississippi, Florida Panhandle, Utah, Tennessee and Northern California. Our next six openings will be in Riverton, UT; San Jose, CA; Peachtree City, GA; Pensacola, FL; Knoxville, TN; and Flowood, MS” he said.