SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its 4th restaurant in the greater Atlanta market in Gainesville, Georgia! The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the Limestone Marketplace center at 2121 Limestone Ridge STE 400 Gainesville, GA 30501 – phone number (470) 228-0235.

“On the heels of eight new openings in 2024, including the Marietta Super Chix in September, we are excited for the fourth Georgia Super Chix restaurant and to bring our Brand to the Limestone Marketplace shopping center in Gainesville, Georgia. Residents and businesses in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. It is an honor for us to open here. Congratulations to SUPER CHIX franchisees Missy Moon and Keith Estapa and their operating team for their fourth SUPER CHIX opening,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth, which will continue in 2025 in various markets across the country, and the enthusiasm with which new guests are embracing SUPER CHIX in all locations. The Gainesville, GA restaurant is the 1st SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2025. We look forward to 12 additional openings during the year. Next to open will be: Sandy, UT; Vancouver, WA; and Newnan, GA. The Gainesville, GA SUPER CHIX is our 34th location system wide,” he said.

SUPER CHIX is the premium counter-casual dining experience bringing together superior, fresh ingredients with first-class preparation methods and recipes. SUPER CHIX is known for its fun fresh vibe with a hip and welcoming dining environment. We’re not a fast-food joint: we serve cooked-to-order hand-breaded, never-frozen, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, big juicy tenders, and fresh hand-cut seasoned French fried Idaho potatoes — all within reach of our custom sauce bar, offering limitless flavor combinations that keep our guests coming back. Additionally, we’ve mastered six unique hand-tossed salads and perfected our premium frozen custard that is churned in-house throughout the day.