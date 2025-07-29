SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Provo, Utah — the Brand’s first-ever drive-through restaurant.

Located at 422 W Rivers Edge Drive Provo, Utah 84604 – phone number (385) 472- 2050. This new restaurant brings the total number of SUPER CHIX locations in Utah to eight.

“We’re especially excited to bring SUPER CHIX to Provo,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX. “This is a big milestone for us — our first drive-through. But even with the added convenience, we’re staying true to what makes SUPER CHIX special: fresh, never-frozen chicken, cooked to order, with real ingredients and bold flavor.”

Residents, students, athletes, and travelers have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends.

We’re honored to join the Provo community. This location is built for speed, but never at the expense of quality. Whether you dine in or cruise through, you’re getting the same SUPER CHIX experience. Congratulations to SUPER CHIX franchisees Taylor Christensen, Carl Christensen, Aaron Christensen, Val Christensen and their operating team for their second SUPER CHIX opening,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth in 2025 in various markets across the country, and the enthusiasm with which new guests are embracing SUPER CHIX in all locations. The Provo, UT restaurant is the 8th SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2025 and we look forward to additional openings during the year. Next to open will be: Portland, OR; Macon, GA; Seattle, WA; Brasleton, GA; and Charleston, SC. The Provo, UT SUPER CHIX is our 42nd location system wide,” he said.

SUPER CHIX is the premium counter-casual dining experience bringing together superior, fresh ingredients with first-class preparation methods and recipes. SUPER CHIX is known for its fun fresh vibe with a hip and welcoming dining environment. We’re not a fast-food joint: we serve cooked-to-order handbreaded, never-frozen, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, big juicy tenders, and fresh hand-cut seasoned French fried Idaho potatoes — all within reach of our custom sauce bar, offering limitless flavor combinations that keep our guests coming back. Additionally, we’ve mastered six unique hand-tossed salads and perfected our premium frozen custard that is churned in-house throughout the day.