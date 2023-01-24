Super Chix Opens in Indian Land, South Carolina

SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its 2nd restaurant in the greater Charlotte market in South Carolina in Indian Land.

The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 9700 RedStone Dr., Ste. 100, off HYW 521, Charlotte HYW in Indian Land, SC; (803) 547- 2227.

“We have been anticipating this opening for some time and are thrilled to bring our Brand to the prominent RedStone Shopping Center, and Office and Residential Complex. RedStone is the perfect location in this high-profile business and residential community. Indian Land and the surrounding community are home to a solid, vibrant and growing businesses and residential environment. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers now have a new great choice for a fresh, superior quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to SUPER CHIX franchise developers Todd Justice and Scott Coffman, with Operating Principal Mauricio Romero and their team for their first SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth which will continue in 2023 in various markets across the country. In fact, Todd, Scott and Mauricio are planning at least two additional openings in South Carolina during the year. The Indian Land, SC restaurant is the 1st SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2023. We have numerous SUPER CHIX restaurants under construction and we’ll have many additional openings in the coming months – next to open will be: Dunwoody, GA (2nd location in the greater Atlanta market); Pensacola, FL; Logan, UT; Rockaway, NJ; and Williamsburg, VA. We look forward to more than 15 openings in 2023,” says Neider.