Super Chix Opens in Knoxville, Tennessee

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Tennessee in Knoxville. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the CROWN POINTE SHOPPING CENTER, 6672 CLINTON HWY, STE. 102, KNOXVILLE, TN.

“The Crown Pointe Shopping Center is the perfect location for the new SUPER CHIX thanks to its easy accessibility and location in this prominent shopping center just north of Clinton Hwy. Knoxville is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun community with its college-town feel. Students and residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees HP Patel, JT Patel and operating principal, David Shadwick, for their first SUPER CHIX restaurant and the Knoxville team led by Manager Shannon Thomas and their team for their first SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth in 2022 in various markets across the country. The Knoxville, TN restaurant is the 5th SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2022 and we anticipate many additional restaurant openings in the coming months – next to open will be Flowood, MS next Monday” he says.

SUPER CHIX is a premium counter-casual dining experience bringing together superior and fresh ingredients, first-class preparation methods and recipes in a fun and welcoming dining environment. We’re not a fast-food joint: in addition to superior, never-frozen crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, tenders and fresh hand-cut and seasoned fried Idaho spuds, SUPER CHIX® also specializes in fresh salads and in-store churned, hand-dipped premium frozen custard.