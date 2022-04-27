Super Chix Opens in Ohio

SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its first franchise location in Ohio.

The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at The Westgate Village Shopping Center, 3305 Central Ave., Toledo, OH – 567.315.8543.

“The Westgate Village is the perfect location for the new-to-market SUPER CHIX thanks to its easy accessibility and location in this prominent shopping center just off I-475 in Toledo. The greater Toledo area residents, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to SUPER CHIX franchise developers Nate Houston, Eric Houston, Easton Perkins and Ashton Kovacs their team for another Super Chix opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“2022 is shaping up to be another great year great year for SUPER CHIX in various markets across the country. The Toledo, OH restaurant is the 2nd SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2022 and we anticipate many additional restaurant openings in the coming months. We have six additional restaurants in construction and near completion covering Mississippi, Florida Panhandle, Utah, Tennessee, Michigan, and Northern California. Our next several openings in 2022 will be in Riverton, UT; San Jose, CA; Macomb, MI; Pensacola, FL; Knoxville, TN; Madison, AL; and Flowood, MS” he says.