SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its second location in Mississippi! The new SUPER CHIX®\ restaurant is located at 1175 W Main St. Suite A, Tupelo, MS 38801 – phone number 662-269-1400. “We are thrilled to bring our Brand to the West Main Shopping Center just outside of downtown Tupelo, MS. Residents and businesses in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. It is an honor for us to open here.

Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Bill Latham, John Bean, and Bernard Bean and their operating team for their third SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth which will continue in 2024 in various markets across the country and the enthusiasm with which new guests are embracing SUPER CHIX in all locations. The Tupelo, MS restaurant is the 4th SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2024. We look forward to more than 10 openings during the year. Next to open will be: Lafayette, LA; Marietta, GA; Farragut, TN; Tacoma, WA; and Gainesville, GA. The Tupelo, MS SUPER CHIX is our 31st location systemwide,” he says.

SUPER CHIX is the premium counter-casual dining experience bringing together superior, fresh ingredients with first-class preparation methods and recipes. SUPER CHIX is known for its fun fresh vibe with a hip and welcoming dining environment. We’re not a fast-food joint: we serve cooked-to-order hand-breaded, never frozen, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, big juicy tenders, and fresh hand-cut seasoned French fried Idaho potatoes — all within reach of our custom sauce bar, offering limitless flavor combinations that keep our guests coming back. Additionally, we’ve mastered six unique hand tossed salads and perfected our premium frozen custard that is churned in-house throughout the day.