Super Chix Opens Second New Jersey Restaurant

SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its second restaurant in New Jersey in Rockaway.

The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 321 Mt. Hope Ave., Rockaway, NY, 07866 – (973)784-3086.

“The Shops at Rockaway is a great location for New Jersey’s 2nd SUPER CHIX restaurant thanks to its easy accessibility just off I-80 and proximity to Rockaway Townsquare power center. Rockaway is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun community. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Tom and Matthew Graziano and along with operating partner Oscar Gonzalez and their team for their second SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth which will continue in 2023 in various markets across the country. The Rockaway, NJ restaurant is the 4th SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2023 and we’ll have many additional openings in the coming months, including the first restaurant in the Northwest US – next to open will be: Logan, UT; Williamsburg, VA; Fredrickson, WA; and, Chesapeake, VA. We look forward to more than 15 openings in 2023,” he says.