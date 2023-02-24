Super Chix Opens Second Restaurant in Atlanta Market

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its second restaurant in the greater Atlanta market in Dunwoody, Georgia. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 4712 Ashford Dunwoody Rd., Ste. #360, Dunwoody, Georgia, 30338; (770) 864-5682.

“On the heels of the incredible Peachtree City Super Chix, we have been anticipating this opening for some time and are thrilled to bring our Brand to the prominent Perimeter Marketplace Shopping Center, and Office and Residential Complex. Perimeter Marketplace is the perfect location in this high-profile business and residential community. Dunwoody and the surrounding community are home to a solid, vibrant and growing businesses and residential environment. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, now have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to SUPER CHIX franchise developers Missy Moon and Keith Estapa and their team for their second SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth which will continue in 2023 in various markets across the country. In fact, Missy and Keith are planning two additional openings in the Atlanta market during the year. The Dunwoody, GA restaurant is the 2nd SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2023. We have numerous SUPER CHIX restaurants under construction and we’ll have many additional openings in the coming months, including the first restaurant in the Northwest US – next to open will be: Pensacola, FL; Logan, UT; Rockaway, NJ; Williamsburg, VA; and, Fredrickson, WA. We look forward to more than 15 openings in 2023,” he said.