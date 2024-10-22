SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its 2nd restaurant in the greater Knoxville market in Farragut, Tennessee! The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 116 Brooklawn St., Farragut, TN 37934 – phone number (865) 284-2449.

“Farragut is a great location for SUPER CHIX given its convenient and easy access and proximity to residential and business in the Knoxville area. Residents, students, and businesses in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. It is an honor for us to open here. Congratulations to SUPER CHIX franchisees HP Patel, JT Patel and their operating principal David Shadwick, for their second SUPER CHIX opening,”said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth, which will continue in 2024 in various markets across the country, and the enthusiasm with which new guests are embracing SUPER CHIX in all locations. The Farragut, TN restaurant is the 7th SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2024. We look forward to 2 additional openings during the year. Next to open will be: Tacoma, WA; and Gainesville, GA. The Farragut, TN SUPER CHIX is our 33rd location system wide,” he said.