SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announces the opening of its 6th restaurant in the greater Atlanta market in Kennesaw, Georgia!

The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 1155 Ernest Barrett Pkwy NW STE 100 Kennesaw, GA 30144 – phone number (404) 967-8894. “On the heels of eight new openings in 2024 and four so far in 2025, we are excited for the sixth Georgia Super Chix restaurant and to bring our Brand to Kennesaw, Georgia. Residents and businesses in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. It is an honor for us to open here.

Congratulations to SUPER CHIX franchisees Missy Moon and Keith Estapa and their operating team for their sixth SUPER CHIX opening,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX. “We are pleased with our growth in 2025 in various markets across the country, and the enthusiasm with which new guests are embracing SUPER CHIX in all locations. The Kennesaw, GA restaurant is the 4th SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2025 and we look forward to more openings during the year. Next to open will be: Charlotte, NC; Tukwila, WA; Portland, OR and Provo, UT. The Kennesaw, GA SUPER CHIX is our 38th location system wide,” he said.

SUPER CHIX is the premium counter-casual dining experience bringing together superior, fresh ingredients with first-class preparation methods and recipes. SUPER CHIX is known for its fun fresh vibe with a hip and welcoming dining environment. We’re not a fast-food joint: we serve cooked-to-order hand breaded, never-frozen, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, big juicy tenders, and fresh hand-cut seasoned French fried Idaho potatoes — all within reach of our custom sauce bar, offering limitless