SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its third location in the greater Seattle market! The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 2390 Marvin Rd NE Suite A, Lacey, Washington. “Lacey, Washington is a great location for SUPER CHIX given its convenient and easy access and proximity to residential, business and in the greater Seattle market. Residents and businesses in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. It is an honor for us to open here. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Mohammad Khadar and Elina Khadar and their operating team headed up by Hosam Salim for their third SUPER CHIX opening,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth which will continue in 2024 in various markets across the country and the enthusiasm with which new guests are embracing SUPER CHIX in all locations. The Lacey, WA restaurant is the 3rd SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2024. We look forward to more than 10 openings during the year. Next to open will be: Tupelo, MS; Lafayette, LA; Farragut, TN; and Newnan, GA. The Lacey, WA SUPER CHIX is our 30th location system wide,” he said.

SUPER CHIX is the premium counter-casual dining experience bringing together superior, fresh ingredients with first-class preparation methods and recipes. SUPER CHIX is known for its fun fresh vibe with a hip and welcoming dining environment. We’re not a fast-food joint: we serve cooked-to-order hand-breaded, neverfrozen, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, big juicy tenders, and fresh hand-cut seasoned