Super Chix Opens Third Restaurant in Alabama

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its third restaurant in Alabama in Madison. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the prestigious Town Madison Shopping Center, 100 Moon Shot Dr. just south of I-565 and Madison Blvd. off of Zierdt Rd., Madison, AL.

“The Town Center Shopping Center is the perfect location for the new SUPER CHIX thanks to its easy accessibility and location in this prominent shopping center just off the Madison Blvd. and Zierdt Rd. Madison has experienced tremendous growth in recent years and residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Rajesh Patel and Kumar Patel for their third SUPER CHIX restaurant and the Madison team led by Managers Kru Patel and Marina Ortiz and their team for another SUPER CHIX opening,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth in 2022 in various markets across the country. The Madison, AL restaurant is the 4th SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2022 and we anticipate many additional restaurant openings in the coming months – next to open will be Knoxville, TN and Flowood, MS yet this month” he said.