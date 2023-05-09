Super Chix Opens in Virginia

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Virginia in Williamsburg. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the prestigious Midtown Row Shopping Center at 200 College Row suite 3119, Williamsburg, VA, 23185, (757)585-2475. “Midtown Row is a great location for SUPER CHIX given its convenient and easy access and proximity to historic Williamsburg, the College of William and Mary, and Williamsburg’s thriving business and residential communities. Williamsburg is a tremendous historic town with a vibrant, loyal, and fun community with its college-town atmosphere. Students and residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. It is an honor for us to open here. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Neel Desai and Bijal Patel along with their operating team for their first SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.

“We are pleased with our growth which will continue in 2023 in various markets across the country and the enthusiasm with which new guests are embracing SUPER CHIX in all locations. The Williamsburg, VA restaurant is the 6th SUPER CHIX restaurant to open in 2023 and we’ll have many more openings in the coming months, including the first restaurants in the Northwest US. Next to open will be: Fredrickson, WA; Chesapeake, VA; Lacey, WA; and Greenville, SC. We look forward to more than 15 openings in 2023. The Williamsburg SUPER CHIX is our 25th location system wide,” he says.