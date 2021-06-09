SUPER CHIX Plans 12 Openings in Eastern Tennessee

SUPER CHIX announced the signing of a new franchise development agreement for at least 12 additional restaurants in eastern Tennessee, principally the greater Knoxville and Chattanooga markets. “We continue to be excited for the continual growing interest in the SUPER CHIX Brand and for the solid franchise groups we are attracting to SUPER CHIX – all strong, seasoned and experienced restaurant groups. The new franchise group, to be owned and operated by HP Patel, JT Patel, and David Shadwick and their team, is incredibly solid, already active in other concepts in these markets, and will bring a lot of value to the SUPER CHIX® Brand and our development,” says CEO Darryl Neider.

“We are delighted to be working with so many interested franchise development groups who have deep experience and background in the high-end, counter-casual dining market. Everyone who comes to our newly-branded restaurants, samples our food, and experiences our concept, wants to get involved with SUPER CHIX. This new developer, in addition to the new groups signed in 2020 and early 2021 for 135+ restaurant locations, enhance the strength, reach and depth of the SUPER CHIX Brand. Within the last 12 months or so – since March of 2020 – we have signed new market commitments for 135-plus new restaurant locations and now have commitments for restaurant locations in 17 states across the US. We expect this momentum will lead to additional franchise market deals and solid restaurant opening growth in 2021 and beyond and we are thrilled to bring SUPER CHIX to new guests throughout the country. In 2021 we anticipate 14-20 total new restaurants openings (there have been 4 new restaurants opened thus far in 2021) in all our existing and new market territories, with more than double that number and more in 2022 and beyond. Reno, Nevada is next,” he says.

SUPER CHIX is a premium counter-casual, cooked-to-order dining experience bringing together superior and fresh ingredients, first-class preparation methods and recipes in a fun and welcoming dining environment. It is not a fast-food joint: in addition to superior, never-frozen crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, tenders, fresh hand-cut and seasoned fried Idaho spuds, SUPER CHIX also specializes in fresh salads and in-store churned, hand-dipped premium frozen custard.