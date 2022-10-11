Super Chix Rolls Out Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) introduced its new featured premium chicken sandwich, the Hot Honey. It’s buzzin’ and very unique to our premium chicken sandwich line-up. The Hot Honey has a special combination of farm fresh honey, spices, with sriracha hot sauce kicker. The Hot Honey comes topped with melted pepper jack cheese, our famous generous-cut pickles, lettuce and tomato. This kind of spicy is nothing but flavor and you’ll be glad you tried it.

Like the Super Parm and Korean BBQ sandwiches, the Hot Honey is featured for a limited time.