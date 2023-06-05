Super Chix Rolls Out New SuperStrami Chicken Sandwich

SUPER CHIX introduces the all new SuperStrami Chicken Sandwich. This unique sandwich has all our guests excited.

We start with our fresh, never frozen chicken (of course), then top with melted Swiss Cheese, load it up with premium deli-sliced Pastrami and then finished with our custom Dijon Garlic Aioli—all between our famous toasted potato buns. This New York Deli inspired sandwich has a flavor combo you’ll crave! As they say, “FUHGEDDABOUDIT,” and get one for yourself.